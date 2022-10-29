CMS hoops splits at Community Friday night

A busy opening week for Coffee Middle School basketball closed with a split at Community Middle school Friday night.

The CMS Lady Raiders got double-digit effort from 3 different players in the win – a 13-point effort from Lilly Matherne, 12 from Kaysen Morgan and 11 from Jaydee Nogoduula.

The win moves CMS to 3-0 on the young season.

Meanwhile, the Coffee Middle Raider boys finally found some offense but couldn’t pull out the win, falling 40-37 in overtime to the Vikings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt hit a free throw with no time on the clock to tie the game in regulation and force overtime.

The game was tied 14-14 at half after a scoreless second quarter for Coffee County. The Raiders struggled at the stripe, going 5-for-21.

The Raiders did spread around scoring production, getting points from 8 different players – led by 8 from Jett Trussler (all in the second half) and 7 apiece from Jaxon Pruitt and Jacob Mullen.

Both teams will travel to North Franklin Tuesday, Nov. 1 to return to CTC play.