Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CMS hoops splits at Community Friday night

Published

Coffee Middle's Jenslee Nogodula works through a Westwood defender Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

A busy opening week for Coffee Middle School basketball closed with a split at Community Middle school Friday night.

The CMS Lady Raiders got double-digit effort from 3 different players in the win – a 13-point effort from Lilly Matherne, 12 from Kaysen Morgan and 11 from Jaydee Nogoduula.

The win moves CMS to 3-0 on the young season.

Meanwhile, the Coffee Middle Raider boys finally found some offense but couldn’t pull out the win, falling 40-37 in overtime to the Vikings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt hit a free throw with no time on the clock to tie the game in regulation and force overtime.

The game was tied 14-14 at half after a scoreless second quarter for Coffee County. The Raiders struggled at the stripe, going 5-for-21.

The Raiders did spread around scoring production, getting points from 8 different players – led by 8 from Jett Trussler (all in the second half) and 7 apiece from Jaxon Pruitt and Jacob Mullen.

Both teams will travel to North Franklin Tuesday, Nov. 1 to return to CTC play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022