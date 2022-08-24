CMS football drops to 0-5 (photo gallery)

Coffee Middle Red Raider football team fell to Warren County 44-16 Tuesday night, dropping CMS to 0-5 on the season.
Photo gallery below. All photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine
UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...
Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...