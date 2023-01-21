Connect with us

CMS boys claim Area 6 title with second win over Harris in 2 weeks

Coffee Middle Red Raiders pose with their Area 6 Championship Trophy Friday night, January 20, 2023.

Two games in one week. Two championships. It has been a good run for the CMS Red Raiders.

After beating Harris Middle 33-30 in the CTC Championship game one week ago, the Coffee Middle Red Raiders repeated that performance Friday night, beating the Eagles 33-30 once again – this time for an Area 6 Championship.

This time the Raiders did it in comeback fashion, CMS trailed 16-11 after a slow second quarter and 24-19 after the third. The Raiders outscored Harris 13-6 in the fourth, behind 5 points from Audie Nicoll and 4 from Marc Rollman.

The Raiders will now move on to the Sectional at Stewarts Creek.

