Coffee County Middle only needed 4 hits to score 8 runs and beat the Warren County Pioneers 8-2 Friday night in CTC play.

Warren County pitchers issued 10 free passes and 1 Pioneer error helped the Coffee County offense.

August Lynch and Kasen Shores each had 2 RBI for the Raiders in the win.

Boone Floyd doubled and had an RBI.

Lynch earned the win on the mound. He allowed 1 hit and 2 runs while striking out 6 and walking 5.