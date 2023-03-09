CMS baseball stays unbeaten with 6-2 win over North

The Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team got 4.2 solid innings of work from Leiton Yancer and beat North Middle 6-2 on the road Wednesday afternoon.

It was the second win over North this week and pushes the Raiders to 3-0 in the opening week of the year (2-0 in CTC play).

Yancer earned the win on the mound, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 5. He did walk four. Kasen Morrison cleaned up the final 2.1 innings and held the lead.

The Raiders managed only 5 hits at the plate but took advantage of 5 Gator defensive errors. Jaxon Pruitt had a pair of hits, walked twice, knocked in a run and scored twice.

Yancer, Audie Nicoll and Kasen Shores also knocked in runs for the Raiders.