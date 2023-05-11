Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CMS baseball blanks Page, advances to sectional championship

Published

CMS pitcher Leiton Yancer fires a strike Thursday, April 20 against Harris. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

The CMS Raider baseball team got six solid innings on the mound from Leiton Yancer and blanked Page 2-0 Wednesday night to advance to the TMSAA Sectional Championship.

The Raiders scored single runs in the second and sixth innings on RBIs from Jaxon Pruitt and Grayson Sadler.

And that was all Yancer needed. The right-hander scattered just 3 hits – all singles – and walked 1 while striking out 6 Panther batters over 6 innings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Audie Nicoll closed out the game with the save. Nicoll pitched a flawless seventh, striking out 1.

The Raiders will now play in the sectional championship at Woodland Middle School in Franklin Saturday. A win in that game advances them to the state tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023