CMS baseball blanks Page, advances to sectional championship

The CMS Raider baseball team got six solid innings on the mound from Leiton Yancer and blanked Page 2-0 Wednesday night to advance to the TMSAA Sectional Championship.

The Raiders scored single runs in the second and sixth innings on RBIs from Jaxon Pruitt and Grayson Sadler.

And that was all Yancer needed. The right-hander scattered just 3 hits – all singles – and walked 1 while striking out 6 Panther batters over 6 innings.

Audie Nicoll closed out the game with the save. Nicoll pitched a flawless seventh, striking out 1.

The Raiders will now play in the sectional championship at Woodland Middle School in Franklin Saturday. A win in that game advances them to the state tournament.