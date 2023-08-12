Connect with us

Clyde Douglas Jones

Clyde Douglas Jones, age 86 of Manchester, was born on September 25, 1936, to the late Lemul Estel and Loda Loene Jones, in Manchester. He attended the Bible Church on Spring Street in Manchester, and he was a fabricator at Batesville casket until his retirement. Clyde enjoyed fishing, building Blue Jay houses, gardening, gathering honey, and camping. 

In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie Elva Dean Rogers Jones; son, Robert Douglas Jones; brothers, Billy and William Jones; sisters, Mamie Ruth Jones, Martha Lou Jones, Inez Phipps, and Katherine Poff; and son-in-law, Joseph Jones. He is survived by his children, Patricia Jones, Michael Jones and his wife, Connie, and Lorene Watts; twelve grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, and twenty great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends. 

Funeral services for Clyde will be conducted on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 2PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Randal Walden and Chaplin Jeff Coffelt officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, August 13, from 3 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Clyde passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Manchester Healthcare after an extended illness. 

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family. 

