Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Cleofas Ryan Trejo

Published

Cleofas Ryan Trejo of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 20,2023 at the age of 37 years. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, he is the son of Cleofas Ray Trejo of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Mary Katherine Watts of Tullahoma, Tennessee and they survive him.

Cleofas was very family oriented. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his wife, children, and his extended family. He enjoyed watching movies, teaching his boys to play basketball, cuddling on the couch, learning new things and Greek Mythology. He was very intelligent and was the best friend you would ever have. His loving spirit will be forever missed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cleofas is survived by his wife, Tiffany Trejo of Tullahoma, children, Cleofas Riley Trejo, William Otis Trejo and Atheena Bell Trejo all of Tullahoma, brother, Jacob Alexander Trejo of Florida, sisters, Shannon Michelle (Jason) Trejo-Petrimoulx of Las Vegas, Nevada and Charlie Teagan Watts of Vermont.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023