Cleofas Ryan Trejo of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 20,2023 at the age of 37 years. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, he is the son of Cleofas Ray Trejo of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Mary Katherine Watts of Tullahoma, Tennessee and they survive him.

Cleofas was very family oriented. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his wife, children, and his extended family. He enjoyed watching movies, teaching his boys to play basketball, cuddling on the couch, learning new things and Greek Mythology. He was very intelligent and was the best friend you would ever have. His loving spirit will be forever missed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cleofas is survived by his wife, Tiffany Trejo of Tullahoma, children, Cleofas Riley Trejo, William Otis Trejo and Atheena Bell Trejo all of Tullahoma, brother, Jacob Alexander Trejo of Florida, sisters, Shannon Michelle (Jason) Trejo-Petrimoulx of Las Vegas, Nevada and Charlie Teagan Watts of Vermont.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.