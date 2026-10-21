Cleo Jacobs Banks, age 92, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Manchester.

Mrs. Banks was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Walter Jacobs and Frona Leath Jacobs. She was a homemaker for most of her life and was married 60 years to her husband, John Randall Banks. They had 2 children together, a son, Randy (Dorene) Banks and a daughter, Gail Rhea (Jim) who preceded her in death along with 10 brothers and 1 sister. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Jacobs from Indiana; 4 grandchildren, Regina (Lance) Hickerson, Jimmy (Anita) Banks, April Rhea, and Crystal (Michael) Robison; 7 great grandchildren, Morgan (Scott) Jones, Dylan (Alexia) Hickerson, Sawyer (Ashley) Banks, Brittany Shortridge, Aime Miller, Abbygail Shelton, and Hannah Robison; 1 great great grandson, Hank Dylan Hickerson; and several nieces and nephews.

Cleo loved her family, her church family at Noah Church of Christ where she was a member, and her friends! She sewed pajamas at Edens for many years, and she loved to sew and make quilts in her free time. She also had a green thumb and enjoyed cooking for her family before she fell ill – she made the best fried pies and chicken and dumplings around.

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Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 10:00am until 12:00pm with funeral services following at 12:00pm at Noah Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Banks family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com