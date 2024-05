Claybusters win three divisions at Big Springs Saturday

The Coffee County Claybusters got a clean sweep Saturday, May 18 at the Big Springs SCTP.

The Claybusters entered three divisions and won all three: varsity, junior varsity and intermediate advanced divisions.

Winning Varsity: Aden Hernandez, Garrett Taylor (100/100) Jacob Anderson, Riley Bellomy and HallieJacobs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Winning Junior Varsity: Samuel Morton, Grant Rhea, Jackson Gilley, Keith Hayter and Jamison Helton.

Winning Intermediate Advanced: Alivia Jernigan, Kohl Stamper, Reid McCoulough, Slade McInfruff and Brice Burch.