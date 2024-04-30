Claybusters take first place at East Tennessee shoot

Coffee County Claybusters traveled to Hog Heaven (East TN ) this past weekend to compete in a SCTP event with roughly 200 participants.

The varsity squad took 1st place with Hallie Jacobs shooting a perfect 100, securing her spot as high lady in the event.

The junior varsity squad took home 1st place in there division with Jamison Helton shooting a new personal best of 97 missing out on high male by 1 bird.

The Intermediate Advanced (I.A.) squad didn’t have enough in class shooters to fill a squad. To be able to compete they filled it with a first year shooter and managed to secure 2nd place.

In all they enter 3 events and took a podium spot in all 3.