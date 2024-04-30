Connect with us

Claybusters take first place at East Tennessee shoot

Published

Coffee County Claybusters varsity took first place at the Hog Heaven shoot.

Coffee County Claybusters traveled to Hog Heaven (East TN ) this past weekend to compete in a SCTP event with roughly 200 participants. 

The varsity squad took 1st place with Hallie Jacobs shooting a perfect 100, securing her spot as high lady in the event.

 The junior varsity squad took home 1st place in there division with Jamison Helton shooting a new personal best of 97 missing out on high male by 1 bird.

 The Intermediate Advanced (I.A.) squad didn’t have enough in class shooters to fill a squad. To be able to compete they filled it with a first year shooter and managed to secure 2nd place. 

In all they enter 3 events and took a podium spot in all 3.

