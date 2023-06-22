Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Claybusters rack up at AIM State Shoot

Published

Hallie Jacobs poses with her impressive hardware from the 2023 Tennessee State Shoot.

Coffee County Claybusters racked up some hardware at the AIM State Shoot last week at the Nashville Gun Club – including a state championship group.

The Pre Sub Junior team of Dayton Cook, Reid McCullough, Slade McInturff, Bryce Burch and Jordan Clark won the Tennessee State AIM Championship. Individually, McCullough was C Class Champion with 158 of 200 targets. Burch won third place presub with a score of 180 of 200.

Jacob Anderson won the Tennessee State Shoot Hall of Fame Handicap Junior Champion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hallie Jacobs took several awards. She took Sub-Junior singles state champion as the first girl since 1984 with a score of 195/200. All of Jacobs’ awards include:

-opening singles—sub-junior champion
-preliminary handicaps—sub-junior champion
-opening doubles—sub-junior champion
-singles class—sub-junior runner up
-hall of fame handicap—sub-junior champion
-doubles class—sub-junior champion
-TN state singles—sub-junior champion
-doubles champion-sub-junior runner up
Also, High over all sub-junior champion with a score of 939/1000.

Hallie Jacobs poses with her impressive hardware from the 2023 Tennessee State Shoot.
Jacob Anderson
Pre Sub Junior State Champion team of Dayton Cook, Reid McCullough, Slade McInturff, Bryce Burch and Jordan Clark.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023