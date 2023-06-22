Claybusters rack up at AIM State Shoot

Coffee County Claybusters racked up some hardware at the AIM State Shoot last week at the Nashville Gun Club – including a state championship group.

The Pre Sub Junior team of Dayton Cook, Reid McCullough, Slade McInturff, Bryce Burch and Jordan Clark won the Tennessee State AIM Championship. Individually, McCullough was C Class Champion with 158 of 200 targets. Burch won third place presub with a score of 180 of 200.

Jacob Anderson won the Tennessee State Shoot Hall of Fame Handicap Junior Champion.

Hallie Jacobs took several awards. She took Sub-Junior singles state champion as the first girl since 1984 with a score of 195/200. All of Jacobs’ awards include:

-opening singles—sub-junior champion

-preliminary handicaps—sub-junior champion

-opening doubles—sub-junior champion

-singles class—sub-junior runner up

-hall of fame handicap—sub-junior champion

-doubles class—sub-junior champion

-TN state singles—sub-junior champion

-doubles champion-sub-junior runner up

Also, High over all sub-junior champion with a score of 939/1000. Hallie Jacobs poses with her impressive hardware from the 2023 Tennessee State Shoot.

Jacob Anderson