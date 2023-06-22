Claybusters rack up at AIM State Shoot

Coffee County Claybusters racked up some hardware at the AIM State Shoot last week at the Nashville Gun Club – including a state championship group.
The Pre Sub Junior team of Dayton Cook, Reid McCullough, Slade McInturff, Bryce Burch and Jordan Clark won the Tennessee State AIM Championship. Individually, McCullough was C Class Champion with 158 of 200 targets. Burch won third place presub with a score of 180 of 200.
Jacob Anderson won the Tennessee State Shoot Hall of Fame Handicap Junior Champion.
Hallie Jacobs took several awards. She took Sub-Junior singles state champion as the first girl since 1984 with a score of 195/200. All of Jacobs’ awards include:
-opening singles—sub-junior champion
-preliminary handicaps—sub-junior champion
-opening doubles—sub-junior champion
-singles class—sub-junior runner up
-hall of fame handicap—sub-junior champion
-doubles class—sub-junior champion
-TN state singles—sub-junior champion
-doubles champion-sub-junior runner up
Also, High over all sub-junior champion with a score of 939/1000.