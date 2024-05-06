Claybusters have first place finishes at Big Springs

Coffee County Claybusters had two groups take first place and several individual award winners at Big Springs Shoot on Saturday, May 4.
The Junior squad took first place with a 476: Hallie Jacobs, Jacob Anderson, Forest Smith, Garrett Taylor, Jackson Gilley
The Sub-Junior squad with a 457 for 1st was: Grant Rhea, Slade McInturff, Bryce Burch, Keith Hayter and Gavin Smith.
-Hallie Jacobs for High Lady with a 99 and Doubles Junior Champion with a 96.
-Jacob Anderson with Junior Runner up with 97.
-Grant Rhea with Handicap Sub-Junior Champion with 93.
-Jackson Gilley with C Class runner up with 97.
-Bryce Burch with D Class Champion with 96.