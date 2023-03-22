Connect with us

Claudette Ingram

Published

Claudette Ingram, age, 83, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life surrounded by loved ones, from a short illness, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born July 21, 1939, in Manchester, to the late Emma E. and William C. Ingram. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, James E. Ingram.

Claudette is survived by son, Shane (Kem) Felix; daughter, Sherri (Bobby) Wright; 4 grandsons, Jessie Harden; Ronald Harden, Jr.; Nick Felix, Madison, TN; James Ray Penn; 2 great-grandsons, Brayden Harden; Waylyn Harden; sister, Cathey (Charlie) Wiley, Murfreesboro; nephews, Jon (Cheri) Spears; Jimmy Ingram; niece, Felicia Perdue (JD) Smith, Murfreesboro; special friend, Edward St.John, Morrison; and other family and friends.

Claudette Ingram was the owner of Country Girl Antiques. Her antique glass was enjoyed by many in Coffee County. She traveled to many Antique Shows through out the United States for 40 years and later started The Traveling Framer with her son, Shane and Kem Felix and family. She was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church.

Services for Ms. Claudette will be held on Friday, March 24th at 11:00am, with visitors welcome prior. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23rd from 4:00pm till 7:00pm.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ingram family.

