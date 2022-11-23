Funeral services for Mr. Clark William Brandon, Sr., age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Brandon passed from this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN.

Clark was born in Coffee County, Tennessee on February 13, 1936, to the late Willie Ellis and Inez Nana Brandon. Clark loved the Lord and was an active member of the New Union Church of Christ. He loved life, and he enjoyed sports, watching westerns, and exploring the Great Smokey Mountains. His favorite past time though was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Clark is also preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Lloyd Brandon; sister, Bessie Mae Berk. He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky Brandon; son, Clark Brandon, Jr. (Valerie); daughter, Brenda Glasser (Jack); six grandchildren, Megan Lynch, Adam Brandon, Graham Brandon, Brooke Thomas, Anna Brandon, and Brandon Glasser; seven great-grandchildren, Auria Brandon, Meredith Brandon, Caroline Brandon, Vaughn Lynch, Adeline Lynch, Hayden Thomas, and Jack Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Clark’s name to the Fisher House Foundation (Veterans) or Potters Children’s Home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brandon family.