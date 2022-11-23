Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Clark William Brandon, Sr

Published

Funeral services for Mr. Clark William Brandon, Sr., age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.  Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home.  Mr. Brandon passed from this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN. 

Clark was born in Coffee County, Tennessee on February 13, 1936, to the late Willie Ellis and Inez Nana Brandon.  Clark loved the Lord and was an active member of the New Union Church of Christ.  He loved life, and he enjoyed sports, watching westerns, and exploring the Great Smokey Mountains.  His favorite past time though was spending time with his grandchildren.  He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. 

In addition to his parents, Clark is also preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Lloyd Brandon; sister, Bessie Mae Berk.  He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky Brandon; son, Clark Brandon, Jr. (Valerie); daughter, Brenda Glasser (Jack); six grandchildren, Megan Lynch, Adam Brandon, Graham Brandon, Brooke Thomas, Anna Brandon, and Brandon Glasser; seven great-grandchildren, Auria Brandon, Meredith Brandon, Caroline Brandon, Vaughn Lynch, Adeline Lynch, Hayden Thomas, and Jack Brandon. 

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Clark’s name to the Fisher House Foundation (Veterans) or Potters Children’s Home. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brandon family.  

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022