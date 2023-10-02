Connect with us

Clarence Ray Brantner

Clarence Ray Brantner of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee at the age of 67. No services are scheduled.

A native of Amarillo, Texas, he spent many years in Restaurant Management. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and neighbors and his little dog, Gage.

Mr. Brantner is survived by his best friend, Leonard A. Reynolds of Tullahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

