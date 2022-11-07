Clarence Lewis McFarland of Decherd passed this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 65. Memorial Services are scheduled for 12 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Clarence, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late Clarence Lewis McFarland Sr. and the late Margie Mary Pierre McFarland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Michael McFarland and sisters, Almeria, Gloria, Isabella and Dianna.

Clarence is survived by brothers, Glover (Dorothy) McFarland, Scottie David McFarland and Douglas (Stephanie) McFarland; sisters, Brenda Lee McFarland and Connie Francis Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.