Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on January 19 th , 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91.

Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County, TN to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin TN. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mansfield is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe B. Mansfield, one sister, Louetta Jenkins and husband Bill. She is survived by one daughter, Terri Mansfield Bainbridge of Nashville; three sons, Joel Mansfield and wife Brenda, Tim Mansfield and wife Viva, and Johnny Mansfield and wife Karen all of Tullahoma; two sisters, Shirley Michie and husband Bob of Memphis TN, Rachel Hurford and husband Harve of Elizabethtown IL, five grandchildren, James Mansfield, Laurie Perry, Amanda Wright, Sarah Mansfield, and Dustin Mansfield; seven great-grandchildren, Will, Emalee, Samuel, Andrew, Hayley, Landon and Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, January 23rd from 11:00 to 1:00 pm, with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Pastor Jimmy Wright officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St Judes Hospital.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.