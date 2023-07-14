Connect with us

Clara B Rogers of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Regency Health Care and Rehab in Huntsville at the age of 99. Funeral Services are scheduled on Tuesday, July 18 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mulberry Cemetery in Mulberry, TN. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Mrs. Rogers, a native of Lynchburg, was the daughter of the late Willie Wilson and Grace Lela Young Childers. She was a member of the Westside Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed needlework, including quilting and gardening.  She loved her family dearly and enjoyed planning family reunions and celebrating the Holidays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Willard David Roers; sons, Roger Gene Chick and James Abruy Chick; brother, James Childers and sisters, Willie D. Deal, Jenny Lee Howell, Ruby Lawrence and Mary Edith Dyer.

Mrs. Rogers is survived by son, Paul Wilson Baker (Karin) of Fayetteville; daughter, Ann Childress (Robert Stanley) of Hazel Green; brother, Jack Demon Childers of Winchester; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Westside Church of the Nazarene.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

