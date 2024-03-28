City Posts Sewage Overflow Warnings in Public Park Area

Individuals using the Greenway between Fred Deadman Park and Dave King Park may see posted notices from the Manchester City Water Department.

The notices warn about recent sewage overflow areas. The posting further warns that children, the elderly and those in ill health are advised to avoid contact with nearby water and debris.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently released Manchester from a moratorium on new water connections (March 15, 2024) that had been ordered because of chronic overflows in the city.

The sign does offer more information regarding combined sewer overflows by calling (931)-728-1273. Thunder Radio called this number and found a series of automated call answering systems (first to the Manchester City Water Warehouse and then to the billing department) that led to a lengthy (over 10 minute) hold process. Staff answering the phone could not seem to answer whether Water Department Director, Phil Miller is still working or not. Mr. Miller did give notice of his resignation on March 14, 2024.

Austin Haithcoate, Chief Operator for Manchester City sewer said that TDEC requires the posting of signs in recently affected areas to keep the public aware. He also said that his Department uses lime to help tamp down the odor, but that he is working diligently to fix the problem. Mr. Haithcoate did confirm that Mr. Miller is no working at the Department.

The City had announced a special call meeting of the Manchester Water and Sewer Department for Friday, March 15, 2024 at 3PM with one agenda item, to discuss increasing the pay for the Director. The meeting was cancelled after the Water and Sewer Director resigned.

See a video below to determine the exact location of the area: