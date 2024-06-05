Connect with us

News

City of Manchester WILL have an ice rink in December 2024; paid for by a grant

Published

At the June 4, 2024 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution for $43,287.20 for rental of an ice rink and accessories from Artificial Ice Events.

According to Becky Johnson, Assistant Director of the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, the rink will be located in the grassy area near the Rotary Amphitheatre, near the recreation complex.

Skates will be provided at the rink. The actual surface will not be ice. Artificial Ice Events describes it as such:

Artificial or Synthetic ice is made up of a special plastic polymer that best resembles the consistency of a giant white cutting board. The synthetic ice rink is pieced together in 4’ × 8’ sheets and is then sprayed with a special solution that reduces friction and enhances glide and speed, closely mimicking the traditional ice skating experience.

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Manchester City Tourism Committee applied for a grant through the State of Tennessee to fund the feature. No tax dollars will be spent on the rental.

The plans include the rink being available December 2, 2024-December 22, 2024. The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will staff and maintain the rink.

Initial plans included charging patrons $10 per 60 minute skating session. Vice Mayor Mark Messick made the following suggestion:

The Board determined that pricing of the rink for patrons would need to go back to the Tourism Committee for recommendations.

