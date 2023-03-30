City of Manchester Water & Sewer Commission Calls Special Meeting, April 6

The City of Manchester Water & Sewer Commission has announced a special called meeting set to take place on April 6th, 2023 at 3 pm. The meeting will be held at the Manchester City Hall Board Room and is open to the public.

The agenda for the meeting includes a call to order at 3 pm, a review of previous minutes, and a citizen comment period. The Director’s report will also be presented, followed by billing office items and commissioner’s comments.

There will be no discussion of old business or new business items during the meeting, and the Commission will adjourn after concluding its business.

Agenda Items:

