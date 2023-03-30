Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

City of Manchester Water & Sewer Commission Calls Special Meeting, April 6

Published

The City of Manchester Water & Sewer Commission has announced a special called meeting set to take place on April 6th, 2023 at 3 pm. The meeting will be held at the Manchester City Hall Board Room and is open to the public.

The agenda for the meeting includes a call to order at 3 pm, a review of previous minutes, and a citizen comment period. The Director’s report will also be presented, followed by billing office items and commissioner’s comments.

There will be no discussion of old business or new business items during the meeting, and the Commission will adjourn after concluding its business.

Agenda Items: 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. 3:00 pm Call to Order
  2. Review of previous minutes                                   
  3. Citizen Comment Period
  4. Director’s Report                                                                    
  5. Billing Office Items
  6. Commissioner’s Comments
  7. Old Business:  None
  8. New Business: None
  9. Adjourn
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

6 days ago