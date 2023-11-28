City of Manchester Tourism purchased new Christmas Decorations

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the City of Manchester. As you travel through town, you may notice some old favorite decorations on light poles and at intersections in the City of Manchester.

Light-up snowflakes, holiday garland, light-up Christmas stockings and light-up Christmas trees, placed by the Manchester Street Department, adorn light poles around town.

The City of Manchester Tourism Commission, comprised of volunteers appointed by Mayor Marilyn Howard, include Chairman-Lori Perry, Secretary-Lori West, Erin Kehely, Lori Watson and Joseph Sherrill, have allotted some tourism dollars for new items; and refurbishment of some older items.

Some citizens have been wondering why the light-up helicopter no longer sits on the roof of City Hall (as in year’s past). The Tourism Commission told Thunder Radio that when City Hall had it’s roof replaced, the warranty on the roof states that nothing can be placed on the roof.

To bring a light-up feature back to City Hall, the Tourism Commission chose a light-up display that is interactive, allowing folks to place their faces in the feature (se pictures below).

Tourism Commission dollars are funded by 13.89% of the City of Manchester Hotel/Motel tax. Lori Watson, Lori Perry, Mayor Marilyn Howard, Erin Kehely, Lori West and Joseph Sherrill Lori Watson, Lori Perry, Mayor Marilyn Howard, Erin Kehely, Lori West and Joseph Sherrill