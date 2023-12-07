Connect with us

City of Manchester to purchase land with Manchester City Schools

As Thunder Radio reported earlier this fall: at the October 3, 2023 Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman Work Session, Director of Manchester City Schools, Dr. Joey Vaughn, made a presentation to the BOMA. Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools purchase 85 acres of land from Batesville Casket Company, to use for a future building site for Manchester City Schools.

Dr. Vaughn stated that Manchester City Elementary Schools (College Street and Westwood Elementary) are nearing capacity. Dr. Vaughn cited Manchester’s recent boom in growth and projected numbers of incoming future students, as reasons why Manchester City Schools would need to make a plan for expansion of the City Schools campus locations.

At the October 17, 2023, Manchester City School (MCS) Board Meeting, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with a letter of intent to purchase land from Batesville Casket Company, for use as a future building site.

The proposed total purchase price of the land is 3 million dollars, to be split over two budget years. Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools split the cost of the land.

At the Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to purchase land for “future education use” for Manchester City Schools.

Dr. Vaughn had this to say:

Dr. Joey Vaughn at BOMA

