City of Manchester to purchase additional License Plate Reader Cameras

At the March 5, 2024 Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting, the Board approved a resolution approving a contract with FLOCK Safety, Inc. for the acquisition, installation, maintenance and monitoring of six automated license plate recognition (APLR) cameras. Before passing, the Board made an amendment to the Resolution to approve an additional two APLR cameras for the Manchester Recreation Complex.

On their website, FLOCK Safety, Inc. states, “By layering powerful evidence like LPR and live video – you have the tools and intelligence you need to make progress on improving the safety and security of your community and assets. Flock is working when you’re not. With AI and machine-learning powered technology, Flock gives you detailed information that you may not have otherwise.”

When asked by Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard if six APLR cameras for the city would be enough to keep the city safe, , Deputy Police Chief, Adam Floied responded:

Audio clip courtesy of “The Link on Channel 6”