City of Manchester Seeks Volunteer for Duck River Utilities Commission Appointment – Deadline is Thursday

The City of Manchester is currently looking for a dedicated individual to fill a vacant position on the Duck River Utilities Commission. The commission is seeking a volunteer who will serve a three-year term until July 2026. To be eligible for the appointment, interested candidates must be residents or property owners of the City of Manchester.

The Duck River Utilities Commission holds monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of each month. The position requires a commitment to attend these meetings and participate in the commission’s discussions and decision-making processes.

This appointment falls under the authority of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) and will be voted on during the upcoming BOMA meeting scheduled for June 6, 2023. As a BOMA appointment, the chosen candidate will have the opportunity to work closely with the city’s officials and contribute to important policy decisions regarding utilities.

To express interest in the volunteer position, potential candidates are required to complete a citizen’s participation form. This form can be accessed online at the City of Manchester’s official website, www.cityofmanchestertn.com. Alternatively, individuals can obtain a physical copy of the form from the City of Manchester office located at 200 West Fort Street, Manchester, TN 37355.

The deadline for submitting the citizen’s participation form is set for June 1, 2023. All applications received by the deadline will be considered for the appointment to the Duck River Utilities Commission.