City of Manchester Planning Commission votes to change code for political signs

At the July 15, 2024 Manchester Planning Commission meeting, the panel voted unanimously to amend the Manchester Municipal Code 14-516 regarding political signs.

Manchester City Codes Director Brittany Fiske stated that it was brought to her attention that the current city ordinance is not in compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated. The current ordinance provides:

On premises temporary political signs may be located in any residential, commercial, or industrial districts. In commercial and industrial districts, these signs cannot be installed more than sixty (60) days before and shall be removed within 7 days after the election or political event. The period between a primary and general election is exempt from this time limitation restriction. In commercial and industrial districts, the number of these signs shall not exceed two (2), nor shall any sign exceed six (6) feet in height, and the total area of all such signs shall not exceed sixteen (16) square feet. (14-516(3)(xiii) “Temporary political signs”.

Director Fiske received a recommendation from University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to make the following changes:

On premises temporary political signs may be located on private property that is located more than one hundred feet (100) from a polling place in any residential, commercial, or industrial districts . In commercial and industrial districts, these signs cannot be installed more than sixty (60) days before the first day voting begins and shall be removed within 7 days after voting ends for such the election or political event . The period between a primary and general election is exempt from this time limitation restriction. In commercial and industrial districts, the number of these signs shall not exceed two (2), nor shall any sign exceed six (6) feet in height, and the total area of all such signs shall not exceed sixteen (16) square feet. No temporary political or campaign poster or sign on commercial property may exceed thirty-two (32) square feet in size. No temporary political or campaign poster or sign on residential property may exceed sixteen (16) square feet in size. [*The following provision can be used if the city would like to limit the total number of candidates advertised on a property.*–“Each property, whether commercial or residential, is limited to (insert number) poster(s) or sign(s) on the property per candidate, issue or subject.”]

Director Fiske stated that the change makes the rules less strict.

The matter will proceed to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.