City of Manchester is currently in the midst of the budget proposal and review process

The City of Manchester’s budgetary year runs from July 1-June 30. On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the City held a strategic planning session special call Finance Committee meeting. At the meeting Mayor Marilyn Howard, Vice Mayor Mark Messick, Alderman Joey Hobbs and Alderman Donny Parsley met with city Department heads to review proposed budgets for 2024-2025.

While meeting with George Gannon, Director of Manchester City Public Works (that oversees the Street and Sanitation Department and Animal Control), the committee made budgetary suggestions to Gannon to increase his department’s 2024-2025 budget by an additional one million dollars. Gannon had originally asked for two new positions to be created for his department, the committee recommended increasing that number to 4, citing city growth and that the street department has had the same number of employees since the 1990’s.

The major portion of the budget suggested increase was for street paving as Vice Mayor Messick stated here:

