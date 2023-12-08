City of Manchester gives Coffee County Rescue Squad $10,000

As reported earlier this week on Thunder Radio: On Monday, December 4, 2023, the CCRS itself needed rescuing as the building went up in flames. The CCRS posted on social media that “they think a battery blew up in a vehicle” that started the blaze.

MFD Crews arrived on scene and found heavy black smoke coming from the Rescue Squad building. MFD entered the building with attack lines and found the Rescue Squad Rehab ambulance on fire. Crews attacked the fire aggressively and were able to extinguish it quickly. The rest of the facility was evaluated and crews used fans to extract dense smoke from the facility.

Preliminary investigations indicate that fire damage was limited to the Rehab Ambulance, in addition to a lot of smoke damage and some water damage inside the facility.

At the City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in a surprise move, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman voted unanimously to give the CCRS $10,000 by the end of this week.

Alderman Ryan French broached the non-agenda item with the board at the beginning of the meeting, saying this:

By the end of the meeting, Alderman Bob Bellomy brought the matter back up to the board saying this:

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard presented the $10,000 check on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

