City of Manchester Christmas Parade is this Saturday

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the City of Manchester Christmas Parade.

The theme for the 2023 Christmas parade is “Christmas at

the Movies”. The Grand Marshal of the parade is Judge Gerald Ewell.

Parade date is Saturday, November 25, 2023. Parade lineup will start at 5:00 pm. Judging will start at 5:00 pm. Parade will start at 6:30 pm.

Join me, Tiffany as your emcee on the Square in Manchester for this fun event!

For more information, contact A.J. Fox at: ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com