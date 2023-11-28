City of Manchester Christmas Parade float winners

The City of Manchester held it’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Floats were judged on originality, effort and theme, as it pertained to the theme of the parade.

Floats were placed into two categories, determined by the total float length. “Regular” floats were considered to be 20 feet or less in length. “Large” floats were over 20 feet in length.

The following were the parade float winners:

Regular float first place winner: Circuit Court Clerk’s Office pictures from Facebook pictures from Facebook

Regular float second place winner: CCCHS Cheerleaders Photo by Angela Neal Photo by Angela Neal

Regular float third place winner: Grace Baptist Church

Large float first place winner: Huff & Puff trucking Picture from Facebook

Large float second place winner: Canvas Community Kids Club photo from Facebook photo from Facebook

Large float third place winner: Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store photo from facebook photo from Facebook