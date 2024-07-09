City of Manchester Budget and Finance Committee continues fine-tuning 2024-2025 budget; Department Heads submit wish lists

At the July 8, 2024 City of Manchester Budget and Finance Committee work session, City Department Heads met again with the Committee to fine tune their budget request for the upcoming year.

Hearing from various City Department heads at the meeting, Vice Mayor Messick indicated that each Department was likely to get everything on their list:

At this meeting, Manchester City Police Chief Bill Sipe asked for 4 new vehicles and four new employees, Director of Public Works George Gannon asked for four new employees and roughly $300,000 in new equipment. Director of the Manchester water and Sewer Department Jeff Perry asked for 5 new employees, five new trucks, a pole barn and an additional crane truck.

In a special-called meeting Monday (June 24, 2024) at Manchester City Hall, newly hired finance director Anthony Burrows informed the committee that the Tennessee Comptroller’s office told him that the city’s budget must be finalized and in the state’s system by no later than August 31, 2024.

“Our audit will be completed by the auditors in July,” explained Burrows. “Obviously, it was 10 months delayed getting in there. But bottom line is it was completed and it is in there. They are making a really good effort to get it done in July.”

Burrows is speaking about the 2022-23 budget, which was never properly submitted by the former finance director Lisa Myers to the state for auditing. That failure is slowing down the budget process for 2024-25.

The Budget and Finance Committee is scheduled to meet again in work sessions July 15, 2024 and July 16, 2024 to have the 2024-2025 budget ready to vote on at the August 6, 2024 Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting.