City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen set agenda for May 2, 2023 meeting

The City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a meeting on May 2, 2023, at 6:30 PM in the City Hall Board Room. A special called work session will begin at 4 PM. The agenda includes resolutions and ordinances on topics such as the approval of the city’s auditor, an engineering study for flood analysis, and the regulation of permitted travel trailers. The meeting will also feature committee and commission reports, comments from citizens and the mayor, old and new business, and items from the board of mayor and aldermen.

Full meeting agenda:

INVOCATION