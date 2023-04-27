City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen set agenda for May 2, 2023 meeting

The City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a meeting on May 2, 2023, at 6:30 PM in the City Hall Board Room. A special called work session will begin at 4 PM. The agenda includes resolutions and ordinances on topics such as the approval of the city’s auditor, an engineering study for flood analysis, and the regulation of permitted travel trailers. The meeting will also feature committee and commission reports, comments from citizens and the mayor, old and new business, and items from the board of mayor and aldermen.
Full meeting agenda:
INVOCATION
- PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
- ROLL CALL
- MINUTES
- CORRESPONDENCE
April 4, 2023 BOMA Meeting Minutes and BOMA Beer Board Minutes
- COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
- COMMENTS FROM MAYOR Rescue Squad Proclamation
- COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
*Safety *Finance *Street *Water & Sewer *Recreation *Tourism *Planning & Zoning
*Information Systems *Historic Zoning
- RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES
Resolutions:
a. A resolution to approve Matlock Clements, P.C. as the City of Manchester’s auditor for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 at a cost not to exceed Forty-Two Thousand Dollars ($42,000) for the Standard and an additional “Single Audit” of Federal Funds expenditures: sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.
b. A resolution to approve the City of Manchester to receive State of Tennessee Environment and Conservation Water Infrastructure Investment Program (American Rescue Finds); sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick
c. A resolution to authorize the expenditure of up to Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000) for an engineering study for flood analysis for Coffee and street over Grindstone Hollow Creek; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
Ordinances:
a. 2nd reading of an ordinance to add a provision of Title 14 Chapter 4 of Manchester Municipal Code to regulate permitted travel trailers; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
b. 1st reading of an ordinance amending the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-23, Ordinance No. 1654; sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.
c. 1st reading of an ordinance adding provisions to Manchester Municipal Code regarding Police vehicle “Take Home” policy; sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.
d. 1st reading of an ordinance to add a provision to Title 4 Chapter 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code to adopt an Information Security Policy; sponsored by Alderman Parsley.
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
Monies from rec center roof project
Annual Evaluations for Directors
7-4-23 BOMA Meeting move to 7-11-23
12.
ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13.
ADJOURNMENT: