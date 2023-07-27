Connect with us

News

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Holds Meeting to Discuss Important Resolutions and Ordinances

Published

The City of Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will gather for their next meeting on August 1, 2023, at 6:30 PM in the City Hall Board Room. The agenda includes various crucial topics, and citizens are encouraged to participate in this community event.

The meeting will commence with an invocation, followed by the Pledge to the Flag and roll call. Minutes from previous BOMA meetings, including the June 6th, 2023, and July 11th, 2023, special called meeting, will be reviewed. The board will also address correspondence and welcome comments from citizens and the Mayor.

Committee and Commission reports, such as Safety, Finance, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning & Zoning, Information Systems, and Historic Zoning, will be discussed.

A significant portion of the meeting will be dedicated to Resolutions and Ordinances. Some of the highlighted resolutions include authorizing a contract to purchase a Utility Tractor and Lawn Mower for the Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, there will be readings of ordinances related to rezoning properties, water rates, adopting cybersecurity and bid policies, and amending the Municipal Code for Policies and Procedures Committee.

