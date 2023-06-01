Connect with us

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Agenda Released for June 6 Meeting

The City of Manchester has released the agenda for the upcoming Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) meeting scheduled for June 6, 2023, at 6:30 P.M. The meeting will take place at the City Hall Board Room, preceded by an Executive Session at 6 P.M. in the Conference Room.

Committee and commission reports will be presented, covering a range of areas such as safety, finance, street, water and sewer, recreation, tourism, planning and zoning, information systems, and historic zoning.

Several resolutions and ordinances are on the agenda. These include approving a salary study by Burris, Thompson, and Associates, an agreement with Coffee County for services at the County Industrial Park, a plan of services for annexation of property owned by Pam Riddle, annexing the aforementioned property, and approving a contract for Hwy. 55 Water Main Relocation.

The meeting will also involve the second reading of budget amendments and the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. Other ordinances to be discussed relate to the police vehicle “Take Home” policy and adopting an Information Security Policy.

Property rezoning and amendments to the Manchester Municipal Code regarding water rates are also on the agenda.

The next BOMA meeting is scheduled for July 11, 2023.

For more information and updates, please visit the City of Manchester’s official website at www.cityofmanchestertn.com.

