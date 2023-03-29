City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Agenda for April 4, 2023

The City of Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) will hold its regular monthly meeting on April 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Board Room. The following is the agenda for the meeting:

Invocation and Pledge to the Flag The meeting will begin with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Roll Call and Minutes After the pledge, the meeting will proceed with a roll call of the members. The board will then review and approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on March 7, 2023.

Correspondence and Citizens’ Comments The board will review any correspondence received since the last meeting. Citizens will then have the opportunity to make comments to the board.

Mayor’s Comments and Committee and Commission Reports The mayor will have the opportunity to address the board. Following the mayor’s comments, committee and commission reports will be presented, including reports from the Safety, Finance, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning & Zoning, Information Systems, and Historic Zoning committees.

Resolutions and Ordinances The board will consider several resolutions and ordinances. These include:

A resolution to authorize the expenditure of up to Twenty-Thousand Dollars ($20,000) for an engineering study for growth to Exit 105 on I-24, sponsored by Alderman French.

A resolution to submit an application for funds to the U.S. Economic Development Administration in the amount of $2,000,000, sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

An ordinance rezoning property owned by L.A. Howard ET UX Marilyn Howard on Hillsboro Blvd. and Buck St., sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

An ordinance to adopt a Bi-Weekly Pay Period for all City Employees, sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.

An ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 18-203 relative to Tap Fees and Capacity Fees, sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

An ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 18-201 relative to nonpayment of bills, sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

An ordinance to add a provision to Title 14 Chapter 4 of Manchester Municipal Code to regulate Travel Trailers, sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

A first reading of an ordinance to add a provision of Title 14 Chapter 4 of Manchester Municipal Code to regulate permitted travel trailers, sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

Old and New Business The board will then discuss any old business before moving on to new business. Items on the agenda for new business include a Human Resource Job Description and Outsourcing Payroll.

Items from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Lastly, the board will have the opportunity to discuss any items they wish to bring up.

Adjournment and Beer Board Meeting The meeting will then be adjourned. Following the adjournment of the BOMA meeting, the board will convene as the Beer Board.

All interested citizens are invited to attend.