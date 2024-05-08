City of Manchester approves Swanson Development

At the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting held on May 7, 2024 at City Hall, the Board voted 5-1 to approve the annexation of Swanson Development property located at 2514 McMinnville Highway containing approximately 300 acres.

The resolutions and rezoning ordinances were sponsored by Vice Mayor Mark Messick, who voted yes to all. Aldermen French, Parsley, Hobbs, Bellamy voted “yes” as well with Alderman Anderson being the lone “no” vote.

Vice Mayor Mark Messick told Thunder Radio News:

Swanson Development’s conceptual site plan for Old Stone Fort Crossings (as seen below) may include apartments, townhomes, single family homes, commercial properties as well as industrial properties. Mr. Swanson was at the meeting and said this:





Prior to the vote, the Board heard citizen comments during the public hearing portion of the meeting. All citizen comments seemed to concur that the board not pass the resolution and subsequent ordinances that were also passed to rezone the area from R-1 to R-2, R-3 and R-4.

Most citizens cited traffic and population concerns that would make Manchester “like Murfreesboro”. One commenter had this to say: