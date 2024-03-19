City of Manchester approves Resolution to hire Finance Director

At a special call Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting on March 12, 2024, the Board unanimously approved a resolution to hire Anthony Burrows as the next City Finance Director .

The resolution stated that Mr. Burrows was found to be the most qualified candidate. Mr. Burrows starting salary will be $120,000 per year.

Mr. Burrows requested that an additional position within the Finance Department be created. The BOMA will consider the new position creation at it’s earliest convenience.

Mayor Marilyn Howard had this to say: