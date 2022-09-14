Connect with us

News

City board to hold special called meeting Wednesday, September 21

Published

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 with a couple of important items.

First on the agenda is to appoint interim directors for the water and sewer department and Manchester Police Department so that the assistant directors who have been serving in a director-type role can receive backpay for their efforts. That motion was made by newly elected alderman Donny Parsley at a recent meeting.

Also on the agenda is the hiring of a new water and sewer director. The position has been open since Bryan Pennington left in June.

The board will also discuss tourism commission appointments. Meetings held at Manchester City Hall – 200 W. Fort St. in Manchester. The public is always welcome to attend.

