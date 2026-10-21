Citizens Tri-County Bank Project Moves Forward Following Manchester Planning Commission Approval

Plans for Citizens Tri-County Bank’s property on Hillsboro Highway in Manchester took another step forward Monday night.

The Manchester Planning Commission approved a preliminary and final plat combining three separate parcels into one at 1410 Hillsboro Highway, where the bank plans to build a new branch.

City planning staff explained that the consolidation was a requirement associated with a site plan previously approved in June.

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The three parcels will now be combined into one larger property. City codes staff reported that all initial comments had been addressed and recommended approval without additional conditions.

Planning commission members approved the request without opposition.

Citizens Tri-County Bank expanded into Manchester in January 2025, initially operating from rented space. According to the bank’s website, the company has plans to eventually move into a new office.

The bank has not announced a construction timeline for the Hillsboro Highway property.