Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Circuit Court Clerk Warns of Scam

Published

Jenny Anthony, Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk, says that her office has received multiple calls over the past few weeks and increasing calls over the past few days of

scammers calling local residents. The scammers are threatening the residents to pay money over the phone or they will be served with a criminal warrant for not attending jury service.

Anthony says that the courts will never call you demanding money over the phone, due to jury service. All jurors that are summoned to court, will always receive a Jury Summons by mail and will be instructed what to expect if called for service. If a juror is called by the courts, it will always come from the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

phone number.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023