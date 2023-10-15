Circuit Court Clerk Warns of Scam

Jenny Anthony, Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk, says that her office has received multiple calls over the past few weeks and increasing calls over the past few days of

scammers calling local residents. The scammers are threatening the residents to pay money over the phone or they will be served with a criminal warrant for not attending jury service.

Anthony says that the courts will never call you demanding money over the phone, due to jury service. All jurors that are summoned to court, will always receive a Jury Summons by mail and will be instructed what to expect if called for service. If a juror is called by the courts, it will always come from the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

phone number.