Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CHS volleyball takes out revenge on Tullahoma

Published

Madison Pruitt serves against Riverdale on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Photo by Holly Peterson - Thunder Radio / Thunder The Magazine.

Coffee County volleyball hit a short rough patch earlier in the season that included a 3-0 loss at Tullahoma.

The Lady Raiders made sure to take out a little revenge Wednesday night at home.

Coffee County had an excellent night at the service line and got 8 kills at the net from senior Kurry Neel in a 3-1 win over the Lady Cats: 27-25, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-20.

Senior Gia Perez continued her stellar work at the service line, picking up 4 of Coffee County’s 11 aces. The Lady Raiders served in at 93 percent on the night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Junior Madison Pruitt and senior Ryleigh McInnis combined for 31 assists.

The Lady Raiders improve to 14-11 overall with the win.

Coffee County will host its final home match of the season Friday against Warren County. Is is alumni night and senior night. Alumni festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Lady Raiders will serve it up against Warren County at 6:30 p.m. Hear the broadcast on the Ben Lomand Connect Stream at thunder1320.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022