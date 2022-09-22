CHS volleyball takes out revenge on Tullahoma

Coffee County volleyball hit a short rough patch earlier in the season that included a 3-0 loss at Tullahoma.

The Lady Raiders made sure to take out a little revenge Wednesday night at home.

Coffee County had an excellent night at the service line and got 8 kills at the net from senior Kurry Neel in a 3-1 win over the Lady Cats: 27-25, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-20.

Senior Gia Perez continued her stellar work at the service line, picking up 4 of Coffee County’s 11 aces. The Lady Raiders served in at 93 percent on the night.

Junior Madison Pruitt and senior Ryleigh McInnis combined for 31 assists.

The Lady Raiders improve to 14-11 overall with the win.

Coffee County will host its final home match of the season Friday against Warren County. Is is alumni night and senior night. Alumni festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Lady Raiders will serve it up against Warren County at 6:30 p.m. Hear the broadcast on the Ben Lomand Connect Stream at thunder1320.com.