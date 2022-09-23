CHS volleyball donates $2,000 to Dream for Weave Foundation

Longtime Thunder Radio WMSR Sports Director and voice of Coffee County athletics Dennis Weaver was the catalyst for bringing Coffee County Volleyball to the radio years ago.

Thursday night the Lady Raider program made a sizable contribution in Weaver’s honor.

The team donated $2,000 to the Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation after the first set of the Lady Raiders 3-1 win over Warren County Thursday evening. The money comes from a portion of proceeds from the team’s Dream for Weave Southern Slam Tournament held last weekend.

“The Dream for Weave Foundation is incredibly thankful for this generous gift from coach Andrew Taylor and his volleyball girls,” said Dream for Weave treasurer and Thunder Radio vice president Josh Peterson. “It’s been such a pleasure watching those girls this fall as the carry on a great tradition on the volleyball court, and now they help carry on the tradition and name of Dennis Weaver, and they will be forever remembered for that.”

The foundation has contributed nearly $20,000 in scholarships and athletic assistance to Coffee County athletes over the past two years. The foundation teamed up with Thunder Radio to host the first ever Thundies Sports Awards in May of 2022, where $13,000 in scholarships were given out and over 30 local athletes were honored.

