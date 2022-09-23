Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CHS volleyball donates $2,000 to Dream for Weave Foundation

Published

The Coffee County Central volleyball team presents a check for $2,000 to Dream for Weave Foundation treasurer Josh Peterson between sets of Thursday night's 3-1 win over Warren County.

Longtime Thunder Radio WMSR Sports Director and voice of Coffee County athletics Dennis Weaver was the catalyst for bringing Coffee County Volleyball to the radio years ago.

Thursday night the Lady Raider program made a sizable contribution in Weaver’s honor.

The team donated $2,000 to the Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation after the first set of the Lady Raiders 3-1 win over Warren County Thursday evening. The money comes from a portion of proceeds from the team’s Dream for Weave Southern Slam Tournament held last weekend.

“The Dream for Weave Foundation is incredibly thankful for this generous gift from coach Andrew Taylor and his volleyball girls,” said Dream for Weave treasurer and Thunder Radio vice president Josh Peterson. “It’s been such a pleasure watching those girls this fall as the carry on a great tradition on the volleyball court, and now they help carry on the tradition and name of Dennis Weaver, and they will be forever remembered for that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The foundation has contributed nearly $20,000 in scholarships and athletic assistance to Coffee County athletes over the past two years. The foundation teamed up with Thunder Radio to host the first ever Thundies Sports Awards in May of 2022, where $13,000 in scholarships were given out and over 30 local athletes were honored.

Click here to learn more about the Dream for Weave Foundation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022