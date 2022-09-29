Connect with us

CHS volleyball caps regular season with road win at Grundy County

Published

Lady Raider Olivia Moss (3) and Abby Clark after picking up a point in a match Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. -- Thunder photo by Holly Peterson

The Lady Raiders had a slight slip in the second set, but otherwise handled business to wrap up the regular season Wednesday afternoon, beating Grundy County 3-1 on the mountain.

The Lady Raiders thumped Grundy 25-9 in the first set, but dropped the second set 19-25. They recovered to win 25-21 and 25-13 to close out the Yellow Jackets.

Service errors were problematic for Coffee County, as the Lady Raiders served at just 84 percent. But when they got it over and in, they served up 20 aces, led by 5 from Zowee Dillard. It was also a big night at the net for Dillard, who blasted 11 of Coffee County’s 47 team kills.

Anna Johnson joined Dillard in double-figure kills with 10 and Camry Moss pitched in 8.

Madison Pruitt led the Lady Raiders with 21 assists and Ryleigh McInnis added 16 assists and 5 digs.

The Lady Raiders improve to 16-11 on the season with the win. It is their 9th straight win in the regular season (excluding tournament weekend games). They will open the district tournament next week in Lincoln County.

