Coffee County Central High School volleyball program alumnae celebration is fast approaching and all interested in attending should RSVP as soon as possible.

All alum planning to attend should RSVP coach Andrew Taylor at taylora@k12coffee.net.

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 22. Appetizers will be provided at 5:30 p.m. and the Lady Raiders will take on Warren County at 6 p.m. for the alum to watch.

Free admission for all Lady Raider alum.