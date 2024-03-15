CHS track seeking help with records

The Coffee County High School Track & Field Program is looking to get an accurate and up to date list of all the individual and team records.

Current Coach Matt Rossman has been working with former Coach Stan Jarrell and former athlete Leslie Trussler to form this list.

All school records from 2001 to present are updated online through the website www.milesplit.com, but they are still needing some help to nail down a few times and names from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you feel that you had a school record time or were part of a relay team that had a school record time, please feel free to reach out to coach Matt Rossman at rossmanm@k12coffee.net