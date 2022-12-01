CHS to honor Lady Raider great Bella Vinson before tip off Friday

Very few athletes have their jerseys displayed in Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium at Central High School.

Now Bella Vinson will be one of them.

The 2021 CHS graduate will be honored with a jersey retirement before the Central High School Lady Raiders tip off against rival Tullahoma Friday night. A ceremony will be held just before tip off at approximately 6 p.m.

“Bella was such a big part of getting Lady Raider basketball back to the top of our district,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope, who coached Vinson from 2018-2021. “She is the all-time points leader and all time rebounds leader for a girl’s program with such a rich history and tradition of success. She absolutely deserves to have her jersey hanging in that gym as not only a tribute to her, but as motivation to every young lady who walks through our gym that true hard work and dedication leads to great things.

“She plays the game of basketball the way it is meant to be played and it was an honor being her coach,” added Cope.

A four-year starter for the Lady Raiders, Vinson graduated with 2,113 career points – the most for any basketball player at CHS, male or female. She is also the program’s all-time leader in rebounds with 862. She helped lead the Lady Raiders to four straight district titles and a 107-16 record during her four years.

Vinson was named to the TSWA all-state team three times, 2018-19 all-region team, four-time all-district and district all-tournament, three-time regular season district MVP and two-time district tournament MVP. She graduated in the top 10% with a 4.0 GPA.

Currently a sophomore in the starting lineup for the Lipscomb Bisons, Vinson is averaging 12.6 points and 4 rebounds per game while shooting at a 49% clip from the field.

The 2022-23 Lady Raiders (7-1 overall) will host Tullahoma Friday night. The pregame ceremony will take place at approximately 6 p.m. with tip off to follow. The boys will also be hosting Tullahoma with brief Winterfest festivities between games. Tickets are available at the gate.

You can also purchase tickets digitally by clicking here.