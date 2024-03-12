CHS tennis splits with Moore County

Coffee County tennis got a team split against Moore County Monday afternoon in Manchester.

The Raider boys won 4-3 with the girls falling 3-4.

On the boys side, earning singles wins were Nolan Sussen 8-6, Olley Todd 8-1 and Xander Blomquist 8-4. Doubles teams of Blomquist and Austin Dockery won 8-6.

Liam Brown lost in the top match 0-8, Dockery lost singles 6-8 and the doubles team of Sussen-Brown lost 6-8.

On the girls side, winning was Rylea McNamara 8-2 and Sofia Lopez 9-7. Kimberly Contreras (4-8), Brayden Tomberlin (4-8)and Madalyn Black (2-8) all lost in girls singles play. Doubles team of Lopez and Black won 8-6 while the doubles team of McNamara and Tomberlin lost 4-8.

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR Olley Todd Brayden Tomberlin Austin Dockery