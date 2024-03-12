Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CHS tennis splits with Moore County

Published

Rylea McNamara gets ready to send the ball back over the net Monday, March 11, 2024 -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County tennis got a team split against Moore County Monday afternoon in Manchester.

The Raider boys won 4-3 with the girls falling 3-4.

On the boys side, earning singles wins were Nolan Sussen 8-6, Olley Todd 8-1 and Xander Blomquist 8-4. Doubles teams of Blomquist and Austin Dockery won 8-6.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Liam Brown lost in the top match 0-8, Dockery lost singles 6-8 and the doubles team of Sussen-Brown lost 6-8.

On the girls side, winning was Rylea McNamara 8-2 and Sofia Lopez 9-7. Kimberly Contreras (4-8), Brayden Tomberlin (4-8)and Madalyn Black (2-8) all lost in girls singles play. Doubles team of Lopez and Black won 8-6 while the doubles team of McNamara and Tomberlin lost 4-8.

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Olley Todd
Brayden Tomberlin
Austin Dockery

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023