Coffee County tennis got a sweep of Tullahoma Tuesday: girls winning 4-3 and boys winning 6-1.

On the girls side, Lady Raider senior Rylea McNamara cruised to an 8-0 win and Sofie Lopez also won 8-0. Brayden Tomberlin won 8-1, Madalyn Black 8-2 and Kim Contreas 8-3.

For the boys it was Xander Blomquist (8-5), Austin Dockery (8-2), Olley Todd (9-7) and Christian Galindo (7-5) all earning wins.