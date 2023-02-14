CHS swimmers show out at state meet

Four Coffee County Central High School swimmers competed in the 22-23 TISCA State Championship over the weekend at the Alan John’s Aquatics Center at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Each swimmer had to make qualifying times in their events during the months October, December and January this season. Swimmers can only swim 2 individual events.

Senior Emily Williams competed in the 200 yd Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke. Emily has competed at the State level all 4 years of HS. She swam her Personal Best times in both events this year. She swam a 2.22.26 and ranked 42nd in the 200 IM amongst her fellow athletes swimming this event. In the 100 Breaststroke she also swam a personal best clocking a 1.13.65 and ranked 50th in this event.

Sophomore Elsie Lazalier competed in the 200 yd Freestyle and the 500 Freestyle. Elsie posted personal bests in both events. She also took out the school record in the 500 freestyle clocking a time of 5.37.84, dropping 6 seconds from her time. She placed 35th in the State in this event. In the 200 freestyle, Elsie dropped a little over 3 seconds with a time of 2.08.34, placing 46th in the State.

Fellow Sophomore, Abby Gilday swam the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle in Knoxville. Abby also swam personal bests in both her events. In the 200 Freestyle, she placed 56th with a time of 2.10.63, dropping just over 1 second. In the 500 Freestyle, Abby swam a 5.50.10, dropping 3 seconds and placing 49th.

Freshman Jack Stowe took to the water on Friday in Knoxville. He swam the 200 Individual Medley and swam a Personal Best of 2.12. 07, dropping 5 seconds and placing 58th in this event. Jack also swam the 100 Butterfly placing 70th.

Swimmers will be guests on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday, Feb. 18. The show airs from 10-11 a.m. every Saturday on Thunder Radio WMSR and is broadcast live from Al White Ford Lincoln. Listen in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) or on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.